iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Short Interest Down 9.6% in November

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 367,700 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the November 15th total of 406,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 612.8 days.

iA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IAFNF stock opened at $56.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.01. iA Financial has a 12-month low of $45.27 and a 12-month high of $66.61.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.