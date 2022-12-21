IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Receives C$2.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on IMG. Bank of America raised their price target on IAMGOLD from C$2.50 to C$3.10 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD Price Performance

Shares of TSE:IMG opened at C$3.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74. The stock has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.57. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of C$1.27 and a 12 month high of C$4.74.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.