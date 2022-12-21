Ian Jiro Harris Purchases 4,750 Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Stock

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) Director Ian Jiro Harris acquired 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $19,285.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 110,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,010.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, December 19th, Ian Jiro Harris acquired 5,010 shares of Cantaloupe stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,040.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CTLP opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $288.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 1.86. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $9.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.14). Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $57.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 48,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

