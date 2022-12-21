Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Short Interest Update

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the November 15th total of 110,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Idaho Strategic Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IDR stock opened at €5.66 ($6.02) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Idaho Strategic Resources has a 12 month low of €4.60 ($4.89) and a 12 month high of €13.72 ($14.60).

Institutional Trading of Idaho Strategic Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources in the 1st quarter worth $2,271,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $574,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 8,404.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 18,742 shares during the period. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Idaho Strategic Resources Company Profile

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc engages in the exploring, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering an area of 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering an area of 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho.

