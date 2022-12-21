IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the November 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Currently, 18.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 217,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.9 days.
A number of research firms have recently commented on IGMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $61.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.90.
Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.82. The company has a market cap of $852.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of -0.45. IGM Biosciences has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $35.98.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the first quarter worth $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth $93,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 33.3% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,460,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 376.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 28,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the third quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.20% of the company’s stock.
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
