Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Short Interest Update

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the November 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 387,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ IMCR opened at $57.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Immunocore has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $69.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -33.46 and a beta of 0.47.
IMCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Immunocore from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Immunocore from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Immunocore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.13.
Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.
