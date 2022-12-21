indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Downgraded to D at TheStreet

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on indie Semiconductor to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
indie Semiconductor Stock Performance
Shares of INDI opened at $6.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $942.88 million, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.70. indie Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $12.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.36.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $12,130,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 111.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,121,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,849,000 after buying an additional 1,644,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 43.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,111,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,028 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,378,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 62.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,206,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.35% of the company’s stock.
indie Semiconductor Company Profile
indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.
