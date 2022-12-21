Insider Buying: Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Director Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Rating) Director George Raymond Zage III purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $296,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,132,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Grindr Stock Performance

Grindr stock opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. Grindr Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $71.51.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bi, trans, and queer people to connect, express themselves, and discover the world around them. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in West Hollywood, California.

