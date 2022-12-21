Insider Buying: Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Director Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Rating) Director George Raymond Zage III purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $296,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,132,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Grindr Stock Performance
Grindr stock opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. Grindr Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $71.51.
About Grindr
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grindr (GRND)
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.