Insider Buying: Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 1,000 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.28 per share, with a total value of $24,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,490.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hudson Global Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSON opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.30. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on HSON shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Hudson Global in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Global

Hudson Global Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSON. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hudson Global by 16.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hudson Global by 11.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Global by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 46,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

See Also

