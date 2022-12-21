Insider Buying: Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 1,000 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.28 per share, with a total value of $24,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,490.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Hudson Global Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ HSON opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.30. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.46.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on HSON shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Hudson Global in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
Institutional Trading of Hudson Global
Hudson Global Company Profile
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hudson Global (HSON)
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.