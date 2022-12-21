Insider Buying: Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) Director William Henderson Cameron acquired 1,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.45 per share, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,757.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

LOB opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.28. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $92.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.49.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $141.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOB shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

