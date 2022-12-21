Insider Buying: NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) CEO Purchases 26,888 Shares of Stock

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 26,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $249,789.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 416,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,866,275.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NerdWallet Stock Performance

NASDAQ NRDS opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average is $10.54. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $718.07 million and a P/E ratio of -23.00.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.39 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of NerdWallet

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NRDS shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in NerdWallet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in NerdWallet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in NerdWallet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in NerdWallet by 762.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in NerdWallet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Further Reading

