Insider Buying: NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) CEO Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) CEO Stephen H. Willard purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of NRXP stock opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $77.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRXP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 355.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

