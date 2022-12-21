Insider Buying: Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Director Acquires 25,100 Shares of Stock

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) Director Gregory Stephen Christenson acquired 25,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $18,072.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 58,253 shares in the company, valued at $41,942.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SNAX opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. Stryve Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAX. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stryve Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,924,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryve Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $717,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stryve Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $705,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stryve Foods by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 562,244 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryve Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Stryve Foods to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

