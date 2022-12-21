Insider Selling: Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Sells 7,960 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $488,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,019,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $60.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $114.94.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $195.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.49 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWRE. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.
Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
