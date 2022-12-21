Insider Selling: Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Sells 7,960 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $488,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,019,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $60.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $114.94.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $195.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.49 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth $492,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,167.0% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 25,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWRE. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

