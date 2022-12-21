Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) COO Sells 491 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 491 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $53,921.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,754.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hussein Mecklai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Hussein Mecklai sold 252 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total value of $28,213.92.

On Friday, October 28th, Hussein Mecklai sold 21,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $2,323,020.00.

On Thursday, October 13th, Hussein Mecklai sold 427 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $33,844.02.

Impinj Stock Up 1.5 %

PI stock opened at $114.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -64.68 and a beta of 2.29. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $129.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $68.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.67 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 236.49% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Impinj from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Impinj from $94.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Impinj by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Impinj by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Impinj by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Impinj by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Impinj by 415.7% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

