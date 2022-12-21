Insider Selling: LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) CEO Sells 2,220 Shares of Stock

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $121,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LIVN opened at $55.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 0.87. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $41.82 and a one year high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.42.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIVN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of LivaNova from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in LivaNova in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in LivaNova in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LivaNova in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

