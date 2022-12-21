Insider Selling: NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Sells 293 Shares of Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at $400,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $160.85 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $313.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $400.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

