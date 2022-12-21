Insider Selling: Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) CEO Sells 23,000 Shares of Stock

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) CEO William A. Zartler sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Up 2.4 %
NYSE SOI opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $459.55 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.41. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.