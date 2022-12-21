Insider Selling: Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) CEO Sells 23,000 Shares of Stock

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) CEO William A. Zartler sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE SOI opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $459.55 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.41. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,590,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,247,000 after buying an additional 11,736 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,661,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,251,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after buying an additional 86,748 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,225,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after buying an additional 245,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after buying an additional 250,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

