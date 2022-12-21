Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 187,813 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after buying an additional 29,110 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,442,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,164,000 after purchasing an additional 559,089 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 167,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 19,052 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.79. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $22.20.

