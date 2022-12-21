Investors Buy Large Volume of Cheesecake Factory Call Options (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 8,023 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 986% compared to the average volume of 739 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAKE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush lowered Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheesecake Factory

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 4,000 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,125. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 463.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $44.65.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.33 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 1.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 114.89%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of October 27, 2022, the company owned and operated 312 restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.