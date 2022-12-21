Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 8,776 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 54% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,687 put options.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $150.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.16. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Marriott International by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 127,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,856,000 after buying an additional 12,608 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 305.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 9,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays cut Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.36.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

