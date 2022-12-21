iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $71.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.36. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

