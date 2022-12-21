Jeffrey Keenan Purchases 5,000 Shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Stock

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Keenan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 289,699 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,125.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Keenan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 16th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 5,399 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $106,900.20.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 2,000 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $39,820.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 3,000 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 2,000 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,200.00.

On Thursday, December 8th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 3,499 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $70,294.91.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 5,000 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $104,050.00.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 2,114 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $42,110.88.

On Friday, November 18th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 3,000 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $57,810.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 1,911 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $36,404.55.

Mativ Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of MATV opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.78. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $32.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Mativ Announces Dividend

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $674.10 million for the quarter. Mativ had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.43%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Mativ in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.

