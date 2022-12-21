Jennifer Myles Sells 1,449 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Stock

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $72,971.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KBR Stock Performance

KBR opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average is $49.09. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $56.94.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 25.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

KBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in KBR by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 91,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 47,617 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in KBR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of KBR by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KBR by 16.0% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 967,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,837,000 after buying an additional 133,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the second quarter valued at approximately $763,000.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.