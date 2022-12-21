Joanne Curley Sells 2,212 Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) insider Joanne Curley sold 2,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $43,111.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,741.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joanne Curley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 17th, Joanne Curley sold 3,289 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $52,130.65.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Joanne Curley sold 8,590 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $166,731.90.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Joanne Curley sold 988 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $21,380.32.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Joanne Curley sold 15,666 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $323,816.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERA opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $518.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 7.85. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $29.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.19). As a group, research analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VERA. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 67.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 96.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 73,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 137.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 310.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

