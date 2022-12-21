Joe E. Kiani Acquires 7,040 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MASI opened at $145.72 on Wednesday. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $299.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.15 and a 200-day moving average of $140.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $549.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.96 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MASI. StockNews.com began coverage on Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Masimo by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Masimo by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

