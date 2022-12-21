Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $215,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $66.86 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $83.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.92 and a 200-day moving average of $67.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

