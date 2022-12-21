Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $240,000 Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 376.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 282.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARKK stock opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.75. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $99.88.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.