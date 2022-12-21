Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $270,000 Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $44.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average of $45.84. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

