John F. Crowley Sells 10,468 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $127,186.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 791,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,616,166.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FOLD stock opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.94%. The company had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 442.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,485,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,220 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,752 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 50.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,626,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,422,000 after purchasing an additional 884,400 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,185,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,009,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

