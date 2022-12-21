John F. Crowley Sells 10,468 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $127,186.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 791,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,616,166.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance
FOLD stock opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 0.90.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.94%. The company had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 442.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,485,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,220 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,752 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 50.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,626,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,422,000 after purchasing an additional 884,400 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,185,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,009,000.
About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.