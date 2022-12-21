John J. Gavin Sells 6,250 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) Director John J. Gavin sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $325,937.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

GMS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $52.42 on Wednesday. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.85.

Get GMS alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GMS

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in GMS in the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in GMS by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,409,000 after buying an additional 9,968 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $515,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GMS Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price target on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GMS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

(Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.