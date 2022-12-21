John Merris Acquires 5,533 Shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Stock

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) CEO John Merris acquired 5,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $21,136.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,188.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Solo Brands Stock Up 1.4 %
NYSE:DTC opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. Solo Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average of $4.42. The firm has a market cap of $344.53 million, a PE ratio of -45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $102.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solo Brands by 38.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
