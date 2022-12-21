John Thomson Langlands Purchases 500,000 Shares of Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT) Stock

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT – Get Rating) insider John Thomson Langlands purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($12,147.72).

Shares of BYOT opened at GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.44. Byotrol plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 4.70 ($0.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.89 million and a PE ratio of -24.00.

Byotrol plc develops, and commercializes infection control and prevention products in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Professional and Consumer. The company also develops, patents, licenses, and sells anti-microbial products and technologies for business and consumer use.

