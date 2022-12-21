John Thomson Langlands Purchases 500,000 Shares of Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT) Stock

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT – Get Rating) insider John Thomson Langlands purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($12,147.72).
Byotrol Price Performance
Shares of BYOT opened at GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.44. Byotrol plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 4.70 ($0.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.89 million and a PE ratio of -24.00.
About Byotrol
