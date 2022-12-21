Jon Barker Sells 14,167 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Stock

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) CEO Jon Barker sold 14,167 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $133,169.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 643,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,047,161. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $335.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.39. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $12.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 133,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 73,152 shares during the period. Sarissa Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at $717,000. Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at $855,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at $759,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPWH shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

