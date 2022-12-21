Jon P. Stonehouse Sells 14,100 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 14,100 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $153,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 887,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,676,257. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.40. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $19.99.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $75.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BCRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.
