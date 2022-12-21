Jon P. Stonehouse Sells 14,100 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 14,100 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $153,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 887,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,676,257. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.40. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $75.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,004,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542,051 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,046,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,977,000 after acquiring an additional 940,058 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,564,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,409 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4,385.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,177,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

BCRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

