Joshua Pitt Acquires 5,494,288 Shares of Traka Resources Limited (ASX:TKL) Stock

Traka Resources Limited (ASX:TKL – Get Rating) insider Joshua Pitt purchased 5,494,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.74 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of A$4,065,773.12 ($2,728,706.79).

Traka Resources Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Gorge Creek project located in Queensland. The company also has interests in the Musgraves and the Mt Cattlin Gold projects in Western Australia. Traka Resources Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

