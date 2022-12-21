JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Lifted by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.6% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 72,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 41,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 47,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 50,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $130.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

