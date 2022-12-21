Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) PT Lowered to CHF 200

Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from CHF 205 to CHF 200 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kardex in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kardex Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KRDXF opened at $175.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.65. Kardex has a 12 month low of $139.88 and a 12 month high of $337.50.

Kardex Company Profile

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions; and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems.

