Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.86.

KRYAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €135.00 ($143.62) to €118.00 ($125.53) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kerry Group from GBX 137 ($1.66) to GBX 120 ($1.46) in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kerry Group from €135.00 ($143.62) to €125.00 ($132.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Kerry Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kerry Group Stock Performance

Shares of KRYAY stock opened at $90.95 on Friday. Kerry Group has a 52-week low of $83.24 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.36.

Kerry Group Cuts Dividend

Kerry Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.2892 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

