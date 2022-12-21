KeyCorp Comments on Nordson Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nordson in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nordson’s current full-year earnings is $9.32 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NDSN. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.80.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $232.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.64. Nordson has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $258.77. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 752.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 33,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 268,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,890,000 after acquiring an additional 35,488 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at $243,142.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

