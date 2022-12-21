Kiren Sekar Sells 78,590 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider Kiren Sekar sold 78,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $969,800.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,168 shares in the company, valued at $5,061,473.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of IOT opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IOT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Samsara to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 84.1% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Samsara in the first quarter valued at about $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Samsara by 141.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the period. Triatomic Management LP lifted its position in Samsara by 637.0% in the first quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 110,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 95,547 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Samsara by 17.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,704,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

