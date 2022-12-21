Kiren Sekar Sells 78,590 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider Kiren Sekar sold 78,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $969,800.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,168 shares in the company, valued at $5,061,473.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of IOT opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.61.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IOT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Samsara to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.
Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.
