Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.94.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Klépierre from €19.00 ($20.21) to €23.00 ($24.47) in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Klépierre Trading Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:KLPEF opened at $22.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.81. Klépierre has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Klépierre Company Profile

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion on December 31, 2021 and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

