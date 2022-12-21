Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.08

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 4100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91.

Get Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $980,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP grew its position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 262.8% during the first quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 316,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 229,270 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $2,884,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 219,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 36,332 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.