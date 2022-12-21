Ledger Susan St. Sells 2,504 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,558.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of OKTA opened at $66.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $234.79. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Okta by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Okta by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at $1,487,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at $4,905,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Okta

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Okta from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Okta from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.44.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

