Limoneira (LMNR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ LMNR opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $233.75 million, a PE ratio of -73.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.67%.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Limoneira in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.
