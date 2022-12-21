Limoneira (LMNR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd.

Limoneira Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $233.75 million, a PE ratio of -73.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07.

Limoneira Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limoneira

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNR. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Limoneira during the second quarter worth about $3,862,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Limoneira during the second quarter worth about $572,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Limoneira by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after buying an additional 26,111 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Limoneira during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Limoneira by 6.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Limoneira in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Limoneira Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

