Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Short Interest Update

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the November 15th total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $506.00 to $542.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $486.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $127.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $338.65 and a 12 month high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.66 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.10%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.8% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 35,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $428,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,703,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

