Lynne Doherty Mcdonald Sells 56,527 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) insider Lynne Doherty Mcdonald sold 56,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $469,174.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 466,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sumo Logic Price Performance

SUMO stock opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $970.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.15. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 45.31% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 23.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 282.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

