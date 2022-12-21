Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Raymond James

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MDGL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.60.

MDGL opened at $250.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 0.90. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $253.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by ($0.70). On average, research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -16.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,254,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,517,000 after buying an additional 22,322 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,236,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,328,000 after buying an additional 136,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,822,000 after buying an additional 141,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,855,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 786,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,122,000 after buying an additional 286,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

