Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 7,608 put options on the company. This is an increase of 140% compared to the average volume of 3,171 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDGL shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.60.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $250.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.10. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $253.95.

Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by ($0.70). Research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.