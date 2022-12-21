Madrona Financial Services LLC Has $10.10 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 6.2% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

QQQ stock opened at $269.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.05. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.